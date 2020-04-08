Fin24.com | MONEY CLINIC: How can I improve my financial position while paying off R188k in debt? Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A Fin24 reader under debt consolidation is left with less than R3 000 per month, finding it impossible to make ends meet. A finance expert responds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this