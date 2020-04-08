Global  

China's new yuan loans set to rise in March as lenders help fight pandemic: Reuters poll

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
China's new bank loans are expected to have rebounded in March from a sharp drop the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, as policymakers continue to urge lenders to help cash-strapped companies hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing

No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing 01:25

 Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. Lauren Anthony reports.

