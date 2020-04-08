Global  

EasyJet founder continues battle over $5.5 billion Airbus order

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou continued his battle to force the British airline to cancel an order for 107 Airbus planes, making a new demand on Wednesday for a shareholder vote and threatening to sue its directors.
