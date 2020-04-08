Global  

Good News: Tata Motors focuses on supply of essentials to communities affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Zee News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it is focusing on the supply of essentials to the communities most affected the COVID-19 lockdown by facilitating the production of protective gear and medical kits to curb the spread of COVID-19 as part of its CSR initiative.
