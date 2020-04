Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Ford Motor Co. announced a recall of around 68,000 vehicles citing issues with transmission. The recall involves 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission, as well as 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the vehicles equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected in the recall.