A 'Black Swan' fund posted a massive 4,000% return after coronavirus blew up markets

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *A "Black Swan" hedge fund posted a 4,144% return last quarter after the novel coronavirus tanked markets.*

· *Universa Investments chief Mark Spitznagel trumpeted the massive gain in a letter to clients, The Wall Street Journal reported. *

*A "Black Swan" hedge fund posted a 4,144% return last quarter after the novel coronavirus tanked markets.*· *Universa Investments chief Mark Spitznagel trumpeted the massive gain in a letter to clients, The Wall Street Journal reported. *· *Spitznagel — a protégé of Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the author of "The Black Swan," — runs the fund.



