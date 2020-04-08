Global  

'Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Global trade growth is expected to plummet by up to a third in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Wednesday, warning that the numbers would be "ugly". "World trade is expected to fall by between 13 per cent and 32 per cent in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world," the WTO said in a statement.
