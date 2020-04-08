Ambedkar birthday declared closed holiday for Central govt. offices Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Wednesday declared April 14, 2020, birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as a “closed holiday” for all Cen 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this