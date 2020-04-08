Democrats are demanding at least $500 billion in additional emergency coronavirus relief spending to aid hospitals, state governments and shore up food stamps
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () · Top congressional Democrats are calling for $500 billion in emergency coronavirus relief spending to aid hospitals, state governments, and the food stamp program.
· It comes after the Trump administration sought another $250 billion in additional funding for an initiative benefiting small business owners.
· Democrats...
Sen. John Cornyn spoke to CBS 11 reporter Jack Fink about relief spending during the coronavirus pandemic and the response in Texas. He also talked about FEMA's recent denial of a disaster declaration request for the Dallas tornado outbreak in October 2019.
