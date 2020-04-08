Edmunds: Safe ways to car shop during the pandemic

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

With the country effectively shut down and the economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, buying a car is likely a low priority on people’s minds. But people still need transportation. And for those shoppers stable enough to take on a purchase, automakers have loosened loan and payment terms to encourage them to buy.



If you’ve decided that now is the right time for you, the question is how do you buy a car — a traditionally time-intensive exercise requiring extensive personal interaction — while maximizing your safety and obeying governmental business restrictions? Luckily, a number of online shopping resources make it easier than ever to research, view inventory, and even initiate a sale from the safety of your own home.



Keep in mind that these suggestions may not be applicable to you depending on where you’re shopping since some dealership sales departments are closed due to state or local shelter-in-place commands.



RESEARCH AND BROWSE INVENTORY AT HOME



The first step to buying a vehicle online is finding which car is right for you. Research vehicles and read reviews to help narrow down the make, model and trim level that best suits your needs. Once you’ve selected your ideal car, hop online to search the local inventory. You can go directly to your local dealer’s website or to a site that can show you the inventory from multiple dealers.



Next, contact the dealership on the phone or through the internet to make sure the exact vehicle you’re considering is still in stock. From there, you’ll need to decide if you want to do a test drive of the vehicle, negotiate a sales price, and make arrangements for the paperwork and delivery.



WHAT ABOUT YOUR TRADE-IN?



