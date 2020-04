The Fed temporarily eases restrictions on Wells Fargo to boost lending amid 'extraordinary disruptions'

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· *The Federal Reserve will "temporarily and narrowly" ease its balance sheet restriction against Wells Fargo to allow the bank to provide additional emergency lending to small businesses, according to a Wednesday statement.*

· *The change only bolsters the bank's ability to lend through the Paycheck Protection Program and the... · *The Federal Reserve will "temporarily and narrowly" ease its balance sheet restriction against Wells Fargo to allow the bank to provide additional emergency lending to small businesses, according to a Wednesday statement.*· *The change only bolsters the bank's ability to lend through the Paycheck Protection Program and the 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 1 day ago Some small businesses can't access PPP through Wells Fargo 02:26 Some small businesses can't access PPP through Wells Fargo.