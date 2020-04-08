Global  

San Antonio health centers to get nearly $5M to fight pandemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded just under $4.7 million to a pair of medical centers that serve some of the region’s most vulnerable populations. The funding is part of the more than $76 million HHS is allocating through the Health Resources and Services Administration to centers across the U.S. dealing with the novel coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 pandemic. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the two San Antonio recipients — the Barrio Comprehensive Family Health Care…
