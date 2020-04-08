Home prices on Maui rise 18%, condo prices up 9% in March Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Single-family home sales on Maui declined by 7% in March, compared to a year ago, as the median price rose 18% while condominium sales increased by 3% and the median price rose 9%, according to statistics from the Realtors Association of Maui. The median price of a single-family home last month was $840,000, an increase of 17.9% from $712,718. That was based on sales of 89 houses, which was 7.3% fewer than the 96 that sold in March 2019. The number of condos sold on Maui last month increased 3.2%… 👓 View full article

