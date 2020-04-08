Global  

Home prices on Maui rise 18%, condo prices up 9% in March



bizjournals Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Single-family home sales on Maui declined by 7% in March, compared to a year ago, as the median price rose 18% while condominium sales increased by 3% and the median price rose 9%, according to statistics from the Realtors Association of Maui. The median price of a single-family home last month was $840,000, an increase of 17.9% from $712,718. That was based on sales of 89 houses, which was 7.3% fewer than the 96 that sold in March 2019. The number of condos sold on Maui last month increased 3.2%…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years 00:57

 US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.4 percent in March. The drop is the most significant since January 2015. During the preceding 12 months, the CPI increased by 1.5 percent. Economists say that “the big concern...

