Toyota again extends production stoppage in SA, across North America due to pandemic

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Toyota has again extended the length of its North American production stoppage, including in San Antonio, in response to concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus and sluggish consumer demand. Toyota's manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will remain closed through May 1 and resume production on May 4 “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components… 👓 View full article

