Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > With a small team, The Charmery offers ice cream delivery as far as Howard County

With a small team, The Charmery offers ice cream delivery as far as Howard County

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
These days, David Alima finds himself doing a lot of stickering. The owner of ice cream shop The Charmery has been adding the company's branded stickers to countless plain white pints that are then filled with sweet, frozen goodness and delivered all around Greater Baltimore. The shop, which more often serves its ice cream by the scoop, has been tearing through its supply of packaging since it started offering delivery and pickup in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Man's sinister ice cream prank has Reddit users horrified

Man's sinister ice cream prank has Reddit users horrified 00:45

 A user who goes by the name Mikeg90805 shared his sinister plot to Reddit’s r/funny forum. He posted a photo of what appears to be two chocolate ice cream cones side-by-side on a messy kitchen counter. “Wife asked for ice cream. Hers is beans,” he wrote in his caption. “I’m a terrible...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.