Minnesota's stay-at-home order extended until May 4

Governor Tim Walz has extended Minnesota's stay-at-home order until May 4. The order was set to expire this Friday, April 10. Restaurants, bars, schools and other places where people gather, which were set to reopen on May 1, are now slated to reopen on May 4 as well. Walz, speaking at a press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center, said the extended order will include new exemptions for some businesses. Some of those new exemptions include industries such as workers in the medical…


