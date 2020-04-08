Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Minnesota's stay-at-home order extended until May 4

Minnesota's stay-at-home order extended until May 4

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Governor Tim Walz has extended Minnesota's stay-at-home order until May 4. The order was set to expire this Friday, April 10. Restaurants, bars, schools and other places where people gather, which were set to reopen on May 1, are now slated to reopen on May 4 as well. Walz, speaking at a press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center, said the extended order will include new exemptions for some businesses. Some of those new exemptions include industries such as workers in the medical…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Stay at home order extended until May 1

Stay at home order extended until May 1 01:21

 Stay at home order extended until May 1

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.