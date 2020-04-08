Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > USAA returning hundreds of millions of dollars to members due to coronavirus

USAA returning hundreds of millions of dollars to members due to coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
USAA plans to return $520 million to its members in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Every USAA member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31 will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums in the next few weeks, according to a news release. “We understand the impact this pandemic is having on our country and especially our military community and their families, many of whom also are working on the front lines of the crisis," USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Auto Insurers Returning Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Premiums To Car Owners

Coronavirus Update: Auto Insurers Returning Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Premiums To Car Owners 00:32

 At least two auto insurers are giving back hundreds of millions of dollars in premiums to car owners.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jtmarineinc

JTMarine Vancouver USAA returning hundreds of millions of dollars to members due to coronavirus 💯 ↩️ 💶 https://t.co/wqwYgNSxW3 2 days ago

EDHelp911

Anne Cuthbert USAA returning hundreds of millions of dollars to members due to coronavirus 💯 ↪️ 💸 https://t.co/1Z4cgWka2J 2 days ago

christianbove

Christian Bove @USAA returning hundreds of millions to members due to coronavirus https://t.co/DLs2P6T0H1 via @SABizJournal 3 days ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens USAA returning hundreds of millions of dollars to members due to coronavirus https://t.co/qR7m3VNgmY 3 days ago

SABizJournal

SA Business Journal The country's fifth-largest property-casualty insurer will give substantial credits to its auto policyholders as dr… https://t.co/sWxW5YGWai 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.