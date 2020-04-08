USAA returning hundreds of millions of dollars to members due to coronavirus

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

USAA plans to return $520 million to its members in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Every USAA member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31 will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums in the next few weeks, according to a news release. "We understand the impact this pandemic is having on our country and especially our military community and their families, many of whom also are working on the front lines of the crisis," USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock…


