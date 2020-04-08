The list of U.S. Treasury questions for airlines seeking bailout cash Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

U.S. Treasury officials have asked airlines seeking money from a $25 billion fund for payroll support to provide detailed information on their capital structure, liquidity and collateral, people briefed on the matter said. 👓 View full article

