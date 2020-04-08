Global  

Costco's March same-store sales jump as coronavirus triggers surge in buying

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 9.6% jump in March comparable sales, as customers stocked up on essentials to weather coronavirus-led lockdowns.
