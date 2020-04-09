Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, government warms to e-commerce

As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, government warms to e-commerce

Reuters India Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Three days after India imposed a nationwide lockdown, Devender Singh revved up his motorcycle to deliver meat and eggs to customers - but his heart was in his mouth as he closed in on a police barricade on a deserted New Delhi road.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rapportrix

Rapportrix AS DELIVERY WORKERS EMERGE AS FRONTLINE SOLDIERS, GOVERNMENT WARMS TO E-COMMERCE- https://t.co/ekzvbwqhWw 3 days ago

Davaps

David Appasamy As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, India's government warms to e-commerce https://t.co/tj7pCzui4p 4 days ago

garypalmerjr

Gary Palmer Jr. 🌱🐇 #Payments: As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, India's government warms to e-commerce… https://t.co/iseAYaZPxC 4 days ago

TechhubSupport

TechhubSupport As Delivery Workers Emerge as Frontline Soldiers, Govt Warms to e-commerce https://t.co/9WFcKNaJ5i https://t.co/17QkWD9AGq 4 days ago

Mumbai_Monster

Nigel Rowe RT @ReutersBiz: New Delhi delivery driver Devender Singh is defying his, and his wife's, fears of catching the coronavirus. By continuing t… 4 days ago

indranionline

MSD RT @indranionline: As Delivery Workers Emerge as Frontline Soldiers, Government Warms to E-Commerce https://t.co/umybekdlpf 4 days ago

HYBRID_TS

HYBRID TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, India's government warms to e-commerce https://t.co/tZvdnKhZmu vi… https://t.co/F93aMFoNe4 5 days ago

DearWall

Dear Wallstreet As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, India's government warms to e-commerce https://t.co/v8iJOXjS9u 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.