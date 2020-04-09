BMY Awaits FDA Decision, LQDA On Watch, MNOV To Begin Clinical Trial In COVID-19 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Bristol Myers' regulatory catalyst; Liquidia's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug candidate; Moleculin Biotech joining the bandwagon of COVID-19 drug development; MediciNova initiating a clinical trial of MN-166 for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 and FDA approval of Pfizer's BRAFTOVI for yet another indication. 👓 View full article

