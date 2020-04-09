Global  

BMY Awaits FDA Decision, LQDA On Watch, MNOV To Begin Clinical Trial In COVID-19

RTTNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Bristol Myers' regulatory catalyst; Liquidia's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug candidate; Moleculin Biotech joining the bandwagon of COVID-19 drug development; MediciNova initiating a clinical trial of MN-166 for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 and FDA approval of Pfizer's BRAFTOVI for yet another indication.
 At least six confirmed COVID-19 patients have been enrolled in a clinical trial testing the arthritis drug Actemra. According to Business Insider, researchers are studying the drug as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The study enrolled the first patients last Friday in the US and Spain. The study is...

