Resolute Mining gets behind COVID-19 support efforts of host West African governments

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) (LON:RSG) has committed more than US$1 million to support West African host governments in their response efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company has committed direct financial assistance to the Special COVID-19 Funds set up by the governments of Mali and Senegal, as well as the sourcing and supply of vitally important Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), COVID-19 testing kits and other medical equipment.



Managing director and chief executive officer John Welborn said: "Extraordinary events require an extraordinary response.



"Resolute is proud to assist Mali and Senegal in the fight against COVID-19."



Welborn said: "The challenges presented by COVID-19 continue to change daily and we must remain agile and united in our response to the pandemic.



"Resolute will continue to work closely with our host governments and local communities to keep people safe and maintain our operational capacity.



