Nissan seeks $4.6 billion credit line after coronavirus hit: Nikkei
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Nissan Motor has requested a 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) commitment line from major lenders after sales were battered by the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is pledging $1 billion, or 28 percent of his net worth, to support coronavirus relief programs. He says once the pandemic is over he will use the money for girls' health, education, and a universal basic income.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Anthony RT @The_Real_Fly: Nissan seeks $4.6 billion credit line after coronavirus hit: Nikkei 12 minutes ago
karenfadus RT @Reuters: Nissan seeks $4.6 billion credit line after coronavirus hit: sources https://t.co/D8U1fNuED8 https://t.co/tgo2E4FgwG 29 minutes ago
johngaltfla.com RT @Fxhedgers: NISSAN MOTOR CORP SEEKS $4.6 BILLION CREDIT LINE AFTER CORONAVIRUS HIT - NIKKEI 32 minutes ago