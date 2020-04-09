Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign

Fin24.com | In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign

News24 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
While the world is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, Deloitte has been making major changes to senior management.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

runawayrene

René RT @News24: In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign | @amaBhungane https://t.co/EHmsrRCu3r https://t.co/fDOfxPgLgO 2 days ago

Masieville

Masechaba Maseli RT @OpenSecretsZA: Following its settlement payment of R150 million in the #Eskom saga, @Deloitte directors Thiru Pillay & Shama Sivasanker… 4 days ago

mhayiseb

Bantu H RT @Fin24: https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign https://t.co/ypODclkivP 5 days ago

biccapital

Wolf of Mdantsane 😲😲😲 In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign https://t.co/YRSpqQTeAM (via ) 5 days ago

HennieBester

Hennie Bester In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign https://t.co/aAsD5AZogO (via ) 5 days ago

Simphiwe_Chef

Yem - Yem RT @firstcitizenno1: The truth is hard to extract, but finally a drizzle of integrity seeps through- https://t.co/uSduYWBNdP 5 days ago

firstcitizenno1

The Sentinel The truth is hard to extract, but finally a drizzle of integrity seeps through- https://t.co/uSduYWBNdP 5 days ago

MukondiT

“Mxolisi” RT @donscot23: Quietly,under the media radar 2 Deloitte directors involved in Eskom scam escape scrutiny. Pillay & Sivasanker....hmmmm,any… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.