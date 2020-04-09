Fin24.com | In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign

René RT @News24: In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign | @amaBhungane https://t.co/EHmsrRCu3r https://t.co/fDOfxPgLgO 2 days ago

Masechaba Maseli RT @OpenSecretsZA: Following its settlement payment of R150 million in the #Eskom saga, @Deloitte directors Thiru Pillay & Shama Sivasanker… 4 days ago

Bantu H RT @Fin24: https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign https://t.co/ypODclkivP 5 days ago

Wolf of Mdantsane 😲😲😲 In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign https://t.co/YRSpqQTeAM (via ) 5 days ago

Hennie Bester In the wake of Eskom scandal, two Deloitte directors resign https://t.co/aAsD5AZogO (via ) 5 days ago

Yem - Yem RT @firstcitizenno1: The truth is hard to extract, but finally a drizzle of integrity seeps through- https://t.co/uSduYWBNdP 5 days ago

The Sentinel The truth is hard to extract, but finally a drizzle of integrity seeps through- https://t.co/uSduYWBNdP 5 days ago