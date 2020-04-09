Nissan seeks $4.6 billion credit line after coronavirus hit: sources
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Nissan Motor has requested a 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) commitment line from major lenders after sales were battered by the coronavirus outbreak, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
