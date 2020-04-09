People move online for wine as coronavirus shuts pubs - Naked Wines

Britons and Americans stuck in coronavirus lockdowns may not be drinking in bars and pubs but they are ordering more wine for delivery, online seller Naked Wines said on Thursday, predicting 2020 sales would now top existing forecasts.

