Marriott to provide rooms to medical workers battling the coronavirus crisis

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) said Wednesday it is teaming up with American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) on a program to provide about 100,000 room nights at its hotels to medical workers battling the pandemic. The rooms will be made available in hard-hit U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Newark, New Jersey, and Washington. Marriott pegged the value of the room nights at about $10 million. The accommodations…
