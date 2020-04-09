Marriott to provide rooms to medical workers battling the coronavirus crisis Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) said Wednesday it is teaming up with American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) on a program to provide about 100,000 room nights at its hotels to medical workers battling the pandemic. The rooms will be made available in hard-hit U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Newark, New Jersey, and Washington. Marriott pegged the value of the room nights at about $10 million. The accommodations… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Newsflare - Published 6 days ago Feeling the pinch of coronavirus pandemic, Amsterdam's sex workers now work from home 04:47 Sex workers in Amsterdam's red light district have reportedly started working illegally from home, after being forced to abandon their stations in the windows of the city's brothels. In the Netherlands, sex work is not illegal, explains local video journalist Joost van der Wegen. In Amsterdam, sex... You Might Like

Tweets about this