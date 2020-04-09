Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Connellsville School Board votes to furlough more than 40 teachers at end of school year

Connellsville School Board votes to furlough more than 40 teachers at end of school year

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
More than 40 teachers will be furloughed at Connellsville School District by the end of the academic year according to WPXI. The decision to furlough more than 40 teachers came from a board meeting Tuesday night according to WPXI, which added that many of the teachers will be continuing to teach their students online as they wait until Friday to find out if they’re being furloughed. WPXI reported that all but one board member voted yes to approve the furloughs. For the full story, visit WPXI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Lee County school board working to help students, teachers without internet access

Lee County school board working to help students, teachers without internet access 01:25

 As distance learning continues due to COVID-19, the Lee County School Board says thousands of students are currently without home internet access. Those students have been unable to participate in distance learning and are having to use the paper-based alternative assignments. There are also hundreds...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.