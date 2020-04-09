Connellsville School Board votes to furlough more than 40 teachers at end of school year Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

More than 40 teachers will be furloughed at Connellsville School District by the end of the academic year according to WPXI. The decision to furlough more than 40 teachers came from a board meeting Tuesday night according to WPXI, which added that many of the teachers will be continuing to teach their students online as they wait until Friday to find out if they’re being furloughed. WPXI reported that all but one board member voted yes to approve the furloughs. For the full story, visit WPXI. 👓 View full article

