Fifth Third Bank to add nearly 1,000 jobs, including some in Florida
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () While many other companies are cutting back during the coronavirus pandemic, Fifth Third Bank is adding to its workforce. Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) announced this week that it would be adding nearly 1,000 jobs to "provide essential banking services to customers and offer new career opportunities for those searching for employment during economic hardship," according to a press release from the company. The jobs will be spread out across three divisions in the bank's 10-state footprint:…