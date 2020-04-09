Global  

Industrial production grows 4.5% in February

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The country's industrial output grew by 4.5 per cent in February, mainly on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and electricity sector, government data showed on Thursday. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2 per cent in February 2019.
