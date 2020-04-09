Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oil importers may announce purchases to help demand - IEA head tells TV

Oil importers may announce purchases to help demand - IEA head tells TV

Reuters India Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Oil importing countries may announce crude oil purchases to support crude demand which has tumbled as a result of the coronavirus crisis, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

investingport

Investingport Oil importers may announce purchases to help demand - IEA head tells TV https://t.co/oFnSb3hVBT 3 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Oil importers may announce purchases to help demand - IEA head tells TV https://t.co/n9sOdwHqJM 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.