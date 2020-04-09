Oil importers may announce purchases to help demand - IEA head tells TV Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Oil importing countries may announce crude oil purchases to support crude demand which has tumbled as a result of the coronavirus crisis, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV on Thursday. 👓 View full article



