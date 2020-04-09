Global  

Missouri's unemployment claims are extremely high, but down slightly

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
More than 91,000 Missourians filed unemployment claims for the week ended April 4, still a huge outlier but down 13% from the prior week's total. Nationally, the weekly figure was 6.6 million, down by 261,000. Roughly one in 10 U.S. workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks amid coronavirus shutdowns, the Associated Press reported, and more than 20 million American may lose jobs this month. Since March 15, more than 237,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment. Illinois' latest…
Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Unemployment claims stretch Missouri, Kansas systems because of COVID-19

Unemployment claims stretch Missouri, Kansas systems because of COVID-19 01:12

 The unemployment journey has stretched more than 17 million people across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

