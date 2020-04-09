Global  

Worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The year 2020 could see the worst global economic fallout since the Great Depression in the 1930s, with over 170 countries likely to experience negative per capita income growth due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, IMF MD, Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. The Great Depression was the worst worldwide economic downturn that lasted for 10 years from 1929.
