Fin24.com | US jobs data: Another 6.6 million claim unemployment benefits Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Another 6.6 million Americans submitted claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending 4 April, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take an unprecedented toll on the labour market. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 4 days ago U.S. jobless claims hit 6.6 million 01:27 A staggering 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. As Fred Katayama reports, that data came out just as the Fed unveiled a $2.3 trillion effort to aid local governments and small businesses. You Might Like

Tweets about this