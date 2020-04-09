Fin24.com | US jobs data: Another 6.6 million claim unemployment benefits
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Another 6.6 million Americans submitted claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending 4 April, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take an unprecedented toll on the labour market.
A staggering 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. As Fred Katayama reports, that data came out just as the Fed unveiled a $2.3 trillion effort to aid local governments and small businesses.