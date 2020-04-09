Fin24.com | US jobs data: Another 6.6 million claim unemployment benefits

Global  

News24 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Another 6.6 million Americans submitted claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending 4 April, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take an unprecedented toll on the labour market.
