U.S. Producer Prices Dip Amid Plunge In Energy Prices

RTTNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
With energy prices falling sharply, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2 percent in March after sliding by 0.6 percent in February. Economists had expected prices to drop by 0.4 percent.
