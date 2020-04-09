Global  

White House to announce economic coronavirus task force soon, senior administration official says

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The White House is expected to announce soon formation of a second coronavirus task force, this one devoted to getting the U.S. economy back going again when the time is right, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
