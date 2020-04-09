Global  

Smithfield Foods closes U.S. pork plant due to new coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's biggest pork processor, said on Thursday it is temporarily closing a plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, because of the new coronavirus, the latest disruption to the U.S. food supply chain from the outbreak.
