More deaths reported in New York state; Cuomo says 'Don't underestimate this'

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gov. Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus update on Thursday by saying that we are currently 18 days into NY PAUSE and that it has been 39 days since first COVID-19 case in New York, and 80 days since first case in the United States. Cuomo says that so far, we have been able to flatten the curve due to the daily efforts New Yorkers continue to take. Currently New York has 18,279 people hospitalized, and a 90,000 beds capacity. The current hospitalization rate suggests that we are flattening…


