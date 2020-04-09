Global  

More deaths reported in New York state; Cuomo says 'Don't underestimate this'

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus update on Thursday by saying that we are currently 18 days into NY PAUSE and that it has been 39 days since first COVID-19 case in New York, and 80 days since first case in the United States. Cuomo says that so far, we have been able to flatten the curve due to the daily efforts New Yorkers continue to take. Currently New York has 18,279 people hospitalized, and a 90,000 beds capacity. The current hospitalization rate suggests that we are flattening…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths

'The bad news is actually terrible'- NY Gov. Cuomo reports 779 more deaths 01:37

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday told reporters that the state saw its highest single-day coronavirus death toll of 779 people. He ordered all flags in New York to be flown at half-staff.

