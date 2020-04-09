OPEC+ considers oil cuts above 12 million bpd, wants 5 million bpd from others - source
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () OPEC, Russia and other allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, are considering cutting their oil output by more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) and want other producers to contribute cuts of 5 million bpd, an OPEC+ source said on Thursday.
OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.
