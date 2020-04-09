A steep production cut won't reverse the oil price meltdown as demand for fuel reaches historic lows, Goldman Sachs says
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () · A coalition of oil-producing countries known as OPEC Plus met Thursday to discuss paring back production as demand collapses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
· The group outlined a deal to cut production by 10 million barrels per day in an effort to buoy the price of oil.
· But even a cut on that scale —...
Exxon Mobil Corp throttled back a multi-year investment in shale, natural gas and deep water oil production Tuesday. As Fred Katayama reports, the largest U.S. oil producer said it will cut planned capital spending by 30% this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NFRADEN RT @BenjiSJones: OPEC+ is poised to cut oil production. What will that do to the price of oil, which has crashed in recent weeks?
Goldman… 20 minutes ago
krish braghi OPEC+ is poised to cut oil production. What will that do to the price of oil, which has crashed in recent weeks?… https://t.co/HPXUbThhqf 37 minutes ago
Benji Jones OPEC+ is poised to cut oil production. What will that do to the price of oil, which has crashed in recent weeks?… https://t.co/wOvduWAubm 1 hour ago