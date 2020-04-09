A steep production cut won't reverse the oil price meltdown as demand for fuel reaches historic lows, Goldman Sachs says Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A coalition of oil-producing countries known as OPEC Plus met Thursday to discuss paring back production as demand collapses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

· The group outlined a deal to cut production by 10 million barrels per day in an effort to buoy the price of oil.

But even a cut on that scale —

