DeWine: 'The game is not over,' but Ohioans' actions have surpassed expectations

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Ohio's curve of projected coronavirus infection surge flattened so dramatically not because the initial model was "wrong," Gov. Mike DeWine said, but because Ohioans are better at staying home than the modelers assumed. The peak number of infections – both confirmed by test and untested – is now projected to hit about 1,600 per day over the few days of surge, down from estimates of 6,000 to 10,000 daily that were based on incomplete testing data. “Things are not as bad as they might have…
