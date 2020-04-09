Global  

Alabama ranks among top states for those most in need of loans due to COVID-19

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Alabama has ranked among the top states in the nation where people are most in need of loans due to the coronavirus. That’s according to a recent analysis by WalletHub that combined internal credit report data with data on Google search increases for three loan-related terms in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Alabama ranked fourth in the U.S. behind only South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. In the three loan-related terms searched on Google, Alabama ranked 18th among states…
