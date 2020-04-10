Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > White House says no ‘surprise’ bills for COVID-19 patients

White House says no ‘surprise’ bills for COVID-19 patients

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hospitals taking money from the $2 trillion stimulus bill will have to agree not to send “surprise” medical bills to patients treated for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday. Surprise bills typically happen when a patient with health insurance gets treated at an out-of-network emergency room, or when an out-of-network doctor assists […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nhregister

New Haven Register White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/Nl7nCvRzMl 2 minutes ago

FOXWestTexas

FOX West Texas White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/Mjxq7bKfb3 2 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Hospitals taking money from the $2 trillion stimulus bill will have to agree not to send "surprise" medical bills t… https://t.co/ygggQV07kB 2 minutes ago

WFMY

WFMY News 2 Surprise bills happen when a patient with insurance gets treated at an out-of-network emergency room, or when an ou… https://t.co/VdtfKsh6qS 5 minutes ago

KAGSnews

KAGS News White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/TCLCh0dH7u 5 minutes ago

KGWNews

KGW News White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/6xGZpaTLFm 5 minutes ago

FOX61News

FOX61 Surprise bills happen when a patient with insurance gets treated at an out-of-network emergency room, or when an ou… https://t.co/tSRp2jm4iz 6 minutes ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver White House says no 'surprise' bills for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/nuupiB2El2 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.