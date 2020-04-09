Bankruptcy plea: Relief for Vijay Mallya Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Indebted businessman Vijay Mallya has avoided being made bankrupt in the London high court after a judge adjourned the bankruptcy petition the Indian banks brought against him, slamming it as "by any measure extraordinary". Chief Insolvency and Companies Court judge Briggs adjourned the petition for "at least six months", saying Mallya should be given time to pay the debts in full. 👓 View full article

