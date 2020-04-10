Japan urges G20 energy summit to address importance of stable oil prices -minister Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Japan hopes a Group of 20 energy ministers summit later on Friday will address the importance of stable oil prices and supply after OPEC and its allies agreed to make record production cuts, the country's industry minister said. 👓 View full article

0

