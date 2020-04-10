Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Alabama automaker extends plant shutdown

Alabama automaker extends plant shutdown

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is continuing its shutdown for nearly another month. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, a Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama worker tested positive for the coronavirus March 18, and the plant shut down. The company has decided to continue its shutdown and resume production May 4. A company statement said about 3,000 employees will take vacation time or leave in order to be paid, or they can file for unemployment. HMMA will cover health care during the shutdown. The…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.