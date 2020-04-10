Alabama automaker extends plant shutdown

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Montgomery's Hyundai plant is continuing its shutdown for nearly another month. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, a Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama worker tested positive for the coronavirus March 18, and the plant shut down. The company has decided to continue its shutdown and resume production May 4. A company statement said about 3,000 employees will take vacation time or leave in order to be paid, or they can file for unemployment. HMMA will cover health care during the shutdown. The… 👓 View full article

