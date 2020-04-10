Global  

Renault chairman: could seek 4-5 billion euros worth of bank loans

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Friday that the carmaker could seek bank loans worth 4-5 billion euros ($4.4-$5.4 billion).
