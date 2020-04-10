Global  

BSE, NSE shut on account of Good Friday

Zee News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India were shut on account of Good Friday.Wholesale commodity market including metal and bullion were also closed. There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.
