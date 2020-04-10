Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take on collective debt.

