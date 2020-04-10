Global  

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take on collective debt.
