Florida Blue gets $12.3M permit for downtown garage

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Danis Builders LLC has received a permit to construct Florida Blue's $12.3 million, four-story parking garage in Brooklyn. Florida Blue is building the 862-space garage to consolidate its parking and make room for more employees. It chose the site, 800 Forest St., because the city provided the $3.2 million property for free, filled in an existing retention pond at no cost to Florida Blue and is giving Florida Blue a $3.5 million completion grant. The city provided the land and the funds to entice…
